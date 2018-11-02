Hazardous wastes and safe medical waste to be neutralized in a single area in Baku

© Report

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Harmful impact on the environment will be minimized, hazardous wastes and safe medical waste will be neutralized in a single area.

Report informs that this is reflected in the "National Strategy for the Improvement of Solid Waste Management in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2018-2022," approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

For this purpose, in order to neutralize all types of wastes generated during the activity of Baku solid waste incineration plant, the relevant infrastructure will be established in Sabunchu district of Baku.

The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Health.