Gubad Ibadoghlu: Isa Gambar was certainly involved in all happened in Musavat Party

"Of course, Isa Gambar's position and attitude influenced the results of the Musavat Party congress. Gambar's role in the implementation of these issues, taking his consent without his participation in the process, were basis for us to come to a conclusion and put forward our position."

A former candidate for the head position of Musavat Party, the chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Movement (ADWM), Gubad Ibadoghlu said it in his interview with Report. He was removed from the Party.

"We evaluated it as Isa Gambar did not fulfill his obligations. In a word, the Congress violated the principle of justice," he added.

G.Ibadoghlu stressed that Isa Gambar was certainly involved in all happening in Musavat Party. He noted that the opposition position of Musavat Party shows itself in the relationship with ADWM: "We cannot see their other position.

After the meeting, the Party's activity led to the restriction of our resources. Nowadays' leadership dealt with it. We repeatedly stated that it gives prestige to neither us nor them. The public has great expectations from the Musavat Party. The community does not accept the breakup of the Musavat Party. Musavat is the party that chose an honorable way in the political history of Azerbaijan. Currently, the resources have decreased , the party has weakened. The last meeting of the party proved it once again. The rally has shown that there is no resource to exhibit a strong opposition. The leadership of the Party is not interested in making Musavat a much stronger organization. The leadership turned the party to the association of submissive men."

G.Ibadoghlu also mentioned the participation in the parliamentary elections of ADWM: "We will not put restrictions if the members of the Movement nominate candidates in constituencies. Let me say in advance that we will not use the resources of the Movement for those purposes. Because, it is prohibited by the law."