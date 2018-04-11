GUAM PA observer: Elections in Azerbaijan are held in calm atmosphere

© Report

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The elections in Azerbaijan are held in a calm atmosphere.

Report was informed by the head of Georgian delegation to GUAM Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Giorgi Mosidze , who takes part in monitoring of the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

"In general, elections are held in a calm, practical atmosphere. All international standards of the electoral process are complied with. We are going to visit about 25 sites today, so that we have a full impression for the final statement”, G. Mosidze said.