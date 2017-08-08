Group of Azerbaijani students and activists of youth organizations will visit Morocco

© Facebook

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ A group of 8 Azerbaijani students and activists of youth organizations will visit Morocco.

Report informs, delegation will stay in Morocco from 9 to 18 August.

In the framework of the visit organized with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the relevant Moroccan office, the delegation will visit Rabat, Casablanca, Fes and Marrakech, where it will get acquainted with the important tourist monuments of these cities, as well as hold meetings with state officials.

Before leaving, members of the delegation visited Moroccan Embassy in Azerbaijan, where they met with Ambassador Adil Embarch and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Intigam Babayev.