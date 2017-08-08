 Top
    Close photo mode

    Group of Azerbaijani students and activists of youth organizations will visit Morocco

    Before leaving the delegation visited Moroccan Embassy in Baku© Facebook

    Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ A group of 8 Azerbaijani students and activists of youth organizations will visit Morocco.

    Report informs, delegation will stay in Morocco from 9 to 18 August.

    In the framework of the visit organized with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the relevant Moroccan office, the delegation will visit Rabat, Casablanca, Fes and Marrakech, where it will get acquainted with the important tourist monuments of these cities, as well as hold meetings with state officials.

    Before leaving, members of the delegation visited Moroccan Embassy in Azerbaijan, where they met with Ambassador Adil Embarch and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Intigam Babayev.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi