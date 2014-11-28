Government of Azerbaijan increased funding for political parties and NGOs

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani government has increased funding in several areas.Report informs it was stated by Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov at the meeting of the Parliament.

The Minister said that in 2015 the amount of funds allocated from the state budget for education expenses increased. So, if earlier for this purpose planned to allocate 142.457 mln manats, it was decided to increase it to 8 mln.

Funds allocated for political parties also increased. In 2014, 250 thousand manats left in the state budget which have not been distributed among the parties. It was decided to add this amount to the state budget of 2015 and distribute it among the parties.

According to Samir Sharifov, funds allocated to NGOs also increased.He noted that according to the proposals of MPs, this amount increased by 600 thousand manats.

The minister also stressed that the funds for the maintenance of the Milli Majlis and its staff in 2015 increased by 450 thousand manats and amounted 23 mln 807 thousand manats.