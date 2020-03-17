​Government curbs entry to Baku, Sumgayit, and Absheron

The Azerbaijani government is stepping up measures to impose travel restrictions at all levels and strengthen social isolation to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Report.

Headquarters: “For this purpose, the government will suspend the access of vehicles (except ambulances, emergency vehicles, and trucks) to Baku, Sumgayit cities and Absheron region from 00:00 on March 19”.

The restrictions will be imposed only on the vehicles registered in other cities and regions of the country.

Travel by train and plane on this route is not allowed either.

Moreover, the movement of all types of vehicles carrying foods and daily demand products is permitted.

So far, Azerbaijan reported a total of 28 cases of infection, including one death and six recovered.