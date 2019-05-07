Gobustan-Poladli highway inaugurated

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Gobustan-Poladli highway, Report informs citing AzerTag.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state and first lady of the work done.

The two-lane road, which links six residential areas with a total population of 5,000 people, is 14.5 km in length, and 6m in width.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.