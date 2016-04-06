General Prosecutor's Office sent presentation to courts for lifting arrest warrant from NGOs' bank accounts

Baku. 6 April.REPORT.AZ/ General Prosecutor's Office has sent a presentation to the courts for lifting arrest warrant from bank accounts of Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) acting in Azerbaijan and from accounts of their chairs.

Report was told by Alimammad Nuriyev, President of 'Constitution' Research Foundation, Coordinator of the Coalition for Improving Transparency in Extractive Industries.

He said that courts take relevant decisions and send to the banks.

A.Nuriyev noted issue will be completely resolved this week: 'If representatives of these organizations face with any problem, they can apply to me'.