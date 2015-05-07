 Top
    Ganja hosts flashmob of 10 thousand people for 92nd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev - PHOTOS

    The process reviewed by the representatives of Guinness World Records

    Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in the main square of Ganja thousands of young people have created a vivid portrait and signature of the national leader.

    Report informs, the flashmob was attended by about 10 thousand people.

    By the number of participants this flashmob became the largest not only in Azerbaijan but also in the world, and has therefore been submitted to the Guinness Book of Records.

    The representatives of Guinness World Records located in Ganja have followed the process. They stated that the creation of the portrait with the participation of about 10 thousand people is the first time in the world.

