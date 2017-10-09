Four years passed since Ilham Aliyev elected Azerbaijani President for third time

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, four years have passed since election of the head of state, Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Ilham Aliyev as the Azerbaijani President for the third time.

Report informs, the next presidential election was held in the country on October 9, 2013 and head of state Ilham Aliyev was elected President with a large majority.

Notably, Ilham Aliyev was firstly elected Azerbaijani President on October 15, 2003. More than 76% of voters in the presidential election voted for Ilham Aliyev. He took office on October 31, 2003.

Winning 88.73% of the votes in the October 15, 2008 elections, Ilham Aliyev was elected the president of Azerbaijan for the second time. He took office on October 24, 2008.

Ilham Aliyev collected 84.54% of the votes on October 9, 2013 elections and was elected head of the state for the next time. He took office on October 19, 2013.