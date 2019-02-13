Four political parties submitted annual financial reports so far

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/d45952269cbe8f45bc7b2a59877e80f5/4cbde7e5-9904-4fe2-bc2d-03c9639fd9c9_292.jpg

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The number of political parties that submitted the financial statements to the Central Election Commission (CEC) in 2018 has been announced.

Report informs that four political parties have submitted their annual financial report to the CEC since the beginning of the year.

These are the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the People's Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, the Birlik Party, and the Alliance Party for the Sake of Azerbaijan/

Notably, the CEC is to inform the Ministry of Justice about political parties that do not submit their annual financial statements together with the auditor's report until April 1.