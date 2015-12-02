 Top
    Close photo mode

    Former Azerbaijani Deputy Minister appointed to new post

    Bahram Aliyev appointerd to this post from November 1

    Baku. 2 December.REPORT.AZ/ Former Deputy Agriculture Minister of Azerbaijan appointed to a new post.

    Report informs, Deputy Former Minister Bahram Aliyev appointed head of Aquatic Ecology and Water Management Scientific-Research Laboratory established under Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AUAC).

    In addition, Deputy Former Minister appointed as a professor of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction.

    'The laboratory has launched its operation since November 20', B.Aliyev said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi