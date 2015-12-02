Former Azerbaijani Deputy Minister appointed to new post

Baku. 2 December.REPORT.AZ/ Former Deputy Agriculture Minister of Azerbaijan appointed to a new post.

Report informs, Deputy Former Minister Bahram Aliyev appointed head of Aquatic Ecology and Water Management Scientific-Research Laboratory established under Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AUAC).

In addition, Deputy Former Minister appointed as a professor of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction.

'The laboratory has launched its operation since November 20', B.Aliyev said.