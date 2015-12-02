Foreigners and stateless persons to be arrested for religious propaganda in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreigners and stateless persons will be arrested for religious propaganda in Azerbaijan.Report informs in this regard Criminal Code will be amended.

According to the amendment discussed at a joint meeting of Legal Policy and State Building and public associations and religious institutions, foreigners and stateless persons will be punished with imprisonment for a term of 1 to 2 years for religious propaganda.

In case of happening again, on preliminary arrangement by group of persons or by group those persons shall be sentenced to a term of 2 to 5 years.