Foreigners intended illegally pass from Azerbaijan to Iran detained

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Attempts of violation of state border was prevented by Azerbaijani frontier-guards.

Report informs referring to State Border Service, on December 19, seven Bangladesh citizens detained while attempting violate state border from Azerbaijan to Iran in service area of frontier post located in Bilasuvar region.

According to information, in addition, as part of measures to combat illegal migration, in the result of operational search actions conducted by SBS and State Security Service, organized criminal group, arranging illegal crossing of foreign citizens rendered harmless.

'As a result of operational search actions conducted on December 26, Bangladesh citizens Shоman Barman Chan­dra, Devan Muhammad Sa­lad­­din, attempting to pass to Iran illegally from service area of frontier post in Amirzeyidli village of Beylagan region with mediation of citizen of Azerbaijan Republic, Aghjabadi resident Mammadov Shukur Eyvaz and Iranian citizens Mu­­radi Mohsun Ahmad, Muradi Nadir Kiо­mir­za, guiding them were detained', press service says.

At the scene, 'Magneum' rifle, 26 cartidges, rubber boat and binocular, belonging to border violators revealed.

Operational and investigative measures are underway on both facts.