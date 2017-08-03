Flag Museum opens in Gakh district

© President.az

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of the Flag Museum in Gakh district.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the Flag Museum.

The construction of the museum started in 2016. The complex occupies a total area of 3 hectares. The national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan flies on a 62 metres-high flagpole. The modern lighting system was installed and green areas were laid out here. The museum, which covers a total area of 730 square metres, is located in the territory of the Flag Square.