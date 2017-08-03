Flag Museum opens in Balakan district

© President.az

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Flag Museum in Balakan district.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the Flag Museum.

The head of state viewed the museum. The construction of the museum started in February and was completed this July.

The museum occupies the total area of 510 square metres. The museum has several halls and conference rooms. Various exhibits are demonstrated in the museum`s exhibition hall, including flags, coats of arms, maps, coins, and uniforms of special services and law-enforcement bodies.