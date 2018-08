Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today the Ministry of Education held Flag march in Baku in regard with 9 November - Azerbaijan State Flag Day.

Report informs, flag march, beginning with playing of national anthem of the Azerbaijan Republic held from Azneft Square to State Flag Square

Deputy of the Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov, MPs, higher school rectors, a number of students and pupils attended the march.