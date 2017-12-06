First VP Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurates new music school named after Rostropovichs

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the inauguration of a new building of secondary school No 21 named after Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovichs.

Report informs, Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building and viewed conditions created here.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev informed the First Vice-President of the works carried out in the building.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva wished the staff of the music school success.