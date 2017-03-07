First Vice-President: To be a member of Azerbaijani Parliament was honorable for me

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ "In regard with the appointment to a new post according to the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated February 21, 2017, I have to stop my activity in Azerbaijani Milli Majlis. I have served as a member of the Parliament over 10 years. To be a member of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis during these years was honorable for me".

Report informs, Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, said at today's Milli Majlis plenary session.

She said that during the years of independence, Milli Majlis deputy corps have played a great role in the formation of Azerbaijan as an influential state: "Dear colleagues, I have always witnessed good environment here during the period of my activity as an MP. Milli Majlis Chairman Ogtay Asadov contributed greatly to creation of such an environment. He has been decently acting as Milli Majlis Chairman over 10 years. Dear Mr. Asadov, I wish you success in your future endeavors".