First vice president thanks for congratulatory messages

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva received a number of congratulatory messages from famous Azerbaijani and foreign sociopolitical figures, scientists and education workers, intellectuals and ordinary people in connection with her birthday. In their congratulatory messages, they praise the high role played by the First vice president in the state administration and development of modern Azerbaijan and humanistic and benevolent activity conducted within the country and out of its bounds. They also express their deep respect, love and trust to Mrs.Mehriban Aliyeva.

Report informs that the message addressed by the First vice president Mehriban Aliyeva to all those who congratulated her reads:

“Dear friends,

“I have received many congratulations on my birthday. Different people extended me their sincere wishes and hearty words. Students and pensioners, our compatriots and friends living abroad write letters to me. Unfortunately, I have no physical opportunity to answer each of you. However, I would like to express my deep gratitude for the sincere words, the positive and high appraisal of my activity. Each congratulation is valuable for me and gives me a positive energy.

“Dear friends,

“We live in a dynamically developing world. Despite all the ongoing changes, humanity, sincerity and benevolence remain the major values.

“I have always felt your love and support. Your good wishes are the highest assessment given to my activity. Thank you for it. Believe me, this is the best present for my birthday.

“Dear friends,

“I would like to congratulate everyone for your attention and sincere congratulations.

I wish happiness, robust health, love to all of you and peace, tranquility and prosperity to my native Azerbaijan.”