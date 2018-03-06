 Top
    Close photo mode

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurates new building of sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten in Mashtagha

    She cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the opening of a new building of the sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten No 9 in Mashtagha settlement, Sabuncu district.

    Report informs, the First Vice-President cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building, and toured it.

    Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva that the sanatorium-type orphanage-kindergarten was commissioned in 1942. The construction of the two-storey building of the kindergarten started in September, 2014. The kindergarten will accommodate up to 120 children aged from 2 to 6 in 6 groups, including 5 Azerbaijani language and one Russian language groups. Children will be served by a 47-strong staff here.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi