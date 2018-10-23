 Top
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of newly renovated Imam Huseyn mosque

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the inauguration of Imam Huseyn mosque restored with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Yasamal district, Baku, Report informs citing AzerTag.

    The mosque’s akhund Haji Abdul informed First Vice-President, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva of the Imam Huseyn mosque.

    The mosque was built in 1890 by a philanthropist Haji Hajibala.

    The renovation and restoration work at the mosque started in 2017. The mosque occupies a total area of 300 square metres.

    The mosque’s akhund Haji Abdul presented First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva a Holy Quran.

