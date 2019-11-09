First Vice President congratulates Azerbaijani people on State Flag Day

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated on İnstagram the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the State Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is celebrated on November 9.

Report informs, the congratulation says:

"Dear compatriots!

Congratulations to all of you on November 9 - State Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan!

May our three-color flag grandly flutter over sovereign Azerbaijan!

I wish our people health, happiness, goodness and love, and well-being, peace and prosperity to our homeland!"