Azerbaijani First Vice-President attends Milli Majlis session

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has started.

Report informs, Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is attending the session.

Agenda of the meeting, presided by Speaker Ogtay Asadov, includes 13 issues.

These are election of Milli Majlis committee member, members of the Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (3 issues), annual report of the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, draft law "On preschool education" (second reading), as well as drafts amendment to the "On state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On border troops", "On information, informatization and information protection", "On telecommunications", "On licenses and permits", "On advertising" and "On labor pensions".

Ogtay Asadov congratulated M.Aliyeva on appointment to the post of First Vice-President. He said that M.Aliyeva has been acting as a deputy for 12 years: "She played an important role in improving the legal framework of the state. Mehriban Aliyeva has also been active in the international arena".