First vacation of fifth convocation Milli Majlis starts

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ MPs of fifth convocation Milli Majlis, formed by parliamentary elections held in November 1 last year, are on first vacation.

Report informs, vacation has begun on January 1. In accordance with Parliament's Internal Charter, MPs will be on vacation till January 15.

In accordance with the Charter, if Parliament's extraordinary session is called during vacation, then vacation to be suspended till the period of extraordinary session and MPs are called back from vacation for this period.