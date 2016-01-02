 Top
    Close photo mode

    First vacation of fifth convocation Milli Majlis starts

    In accordance with Parliament's Internal Charter, MPs will be on vacation till January 15

    Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ MPs of fifth convocation Milli Majlis, formed by parliamentary elections held in November 1 last year, are on first vacation.

    Report informs, vacation has begun on January 1. In accordance with Parliament's Internal Charter, MPs will be on vacation till January 15.

    In accordance with the Charter, if Parliament's extraordinary session is called during vacation, then vacation to be suspended till the period of extraordinary session and MPs are called back from vacation for this period. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi