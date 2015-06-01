First Lady visits children facilities on International Day for Protection of Children

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has visited new blocks of education facilities for children No 110 and 172 in Nizami district, Baku, on the occasion of International Day for the Protection of Children.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, Mehriban Aliyeva first visited the new block of orphanage-kindergarten No. 110.

President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva was informed that the kindergarten was commissioned in 1965. There are 220 children in 12 groups here. Some 80 children will be taught in 4 groups in the new block.

Mehriban Aliyeva chatted with children. The President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation wished children and staff of the kindergarten success.

Then Mehriban Aliyeva visited kindergarten No. 172. Azerbaijan`s first lady was informed that the facility was commissioned in 1971. The kindergarten can handle up to 230 children in 12 groups.