 Top
    Close photo mode

    First lady Mehriban Aliyeva named “Person of the year 2015”

    Mehriban Aliyeva first received the award in 2005

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ National Hero Chingiz Mustafayev Foundation and ANS Group of Companies have named Azerbaijan`s first lady, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO and ISESCO goodwill ambassador, MP Mehriban Aliyeva “Person of the year 2015”.

    Report informs, Mehriban Aliyeva was honored for her role as chair of the Organizing Committee in excellently delivering the first European Games, outstanding contribution to the promotion of Azerbaijan worldwide, role in ensuring mutual integration of Azerbaijani and global cultures, contribution to the establishment of multiculturalism in the country, and charity activity.

    Mehriban Aliyeva first received the award in 2005.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi