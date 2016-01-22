First lady Mehriban Aliyeva named “Person of the year 2015”

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ National Hero Chingiz Mustafayev Foundation and ANS Group of Companies have named Azerbaijan`s first lady, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO and ISESCO goodwill ambassador, MP Mehriban Aliyeva “Person of the year 2015”.

Report informs, Mehriban Aliyeva was honored for her role as chair of the Organizing Committee in excellently delivering the first European Games, outstanding contribution to the promotion of Azerbaijan worldwide, role in ensuring mutual integration of Azerbaijani and global cultures, contribution to the establishment of multiculturalism in the country, and charity activity.

Mehriban Aliyeva first received the award in 2005.