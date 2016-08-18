First Deputy Prosecutor General: Some people try to spread "No to the constitutional amendments" sheets and stain voting

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan has developed and became a leader state in the region. Consistent reforms are being carried out in the country. The crisis all over the world hasn't affected Azerbaijan. This is a result of far-sighted policy'.

Report informs, First Deputy Prosecutor General Rustam Usubov said at Baku meeting of chairmen of constituency election commissions.

He said that the referendum to be held on September 26 will be remembered as a significant day: 'Azerbaijan has a legal system, which meets international standards. Azerbaijan is developing under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, democratic processes are expanding'.

R.Usubov noted that prosecution authorities also have a role in the referendum: 'No law violations observed during 2002-2009 referendums, no appeal entered the prosecutor's office in this regard. The violations have occurred during municipal and parliamentary elections. In its turn, the prosecutor's office has investigated these cases. We have gained achievements by working effectively'.

R.Usubov has declared the statistics on violation of voting rights in the elections in Azerbaijan.

First Deputy Prosecutor General stated that some people try to spread 'No to the constitutional amendments' sheets and stain voting: 'Prosecution authorities are taking relevant measures, demonstrate decisive stand regarding such unpleasant situations'.