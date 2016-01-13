Fuzuli Region Executive Power: 'Protestors departed after preventive talks with residents'

'At present, situation is stable in the region'

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Fuzuli Region Executive Power (REP) commented on action in Balabahmanli village of region.

Report was told by First Deputy Head of REP Baghir Aslanov, about 500 residents of Balabahmanli village tried to block Baku-Horadiz highway and the railway: 'Region police forces involved in area of action. Protestors departed after preventive explanatory talk of Executive Power Head Ali Aliyev and heads of regional law-enforcement agencies with residents in area. At present, situation is stable in the region.'