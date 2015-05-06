Fines for falsification of entrance tickets to sports events ratified in Azerbaijan - LIST

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences.

Report informs that the two new items have been added to the document.

According to the additions, for the falsification of entrance tickets to sporting events and competitions, the individuals will be fined in the amount of five hundred manats, officials in the amount of two thousand manats and legal entities in the amount of five thousand manats. For selling the entrance tickets to mass sporting events and sports competitions with higher price than the rates determined in accordance with the law "On Physical Education and Sport", officials will be fined in the amount of five hundred thousand to two thousand manats, legal entities from five thousand manats to seven thousand manats.