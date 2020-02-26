 Top

Final protocol on Azerbaijan's elections submitted to Constitutional Court - EXCLUSIVE

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) has presented the protocol on the overall results of parliamentary elections to the Constitutional Court.

Commission Secretary Mikayil Rahimov told Report that the document would be further considered and ratified.

The snap parliamentary elections for Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) took place on February 9. Following the count of votes, the Commission held several sessions to view the citizens' appeals and complaints. During the mentioned events, the results of voting in numerous constituencies and polling stations were canceled.

