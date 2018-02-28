Fikrat Mammadov re-elected Chairman of Judicial Legal Council

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the Judicial Legal Council was held.

Report informs, the meeting has discussed a number of issues, as well as organizational issues.

It was emphasized at the meeting that the Presidential appointment of the Chairman of the Supreme Court, member of the Judicial Legal Council Ramiz Rzayev to the same position over termination of his term of office is a manifestation of high credibility to the judiciary. Member of the Council, Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Gasim Aliyev was presented. Justice Minister Fikrat Mammadov was re-elected Chairman of the Judicial Legal Council.

Fikrat Mammadov serves as the Chairman of the Judicial Legal Council since February 2005.