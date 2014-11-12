Farhad Abdullayev: "The Constitution is the supreme legal document reflecting progressive values"

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The decisions on the interpretation of the Constitution and laws are very significant among the decisions made during the tenure of the Constitutional Court. So, 123 of 284 decisions adopted by the Court Plenum were on the interpretation of different provisions of the Constitution and the laws," the Chairman of Azerbaijan Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev noted it in his article published in "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Report informs.

He also stated that the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan is the supreme legal document that reflects progressive values. F. Abdullayev stressed that during his term, the important legal positions were formed by taking into consideration of the basics of the Constitution, its supremacy and direct effect, the provisions of the international agreements accepted by the republic, as well as, the principle of the priority of human rights and freedoms in the decisions made by the Constitutional Court Plenum: "The majority of these decisions directly or indirectly relate to human rights and freedoms - the right to equality, the right to property, the right to social security, inheritance rights, labor rights, the right to housing, the implementation of court provision of the rights and freedoms," he said.