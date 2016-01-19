Extraordinary meeting of Milli Majlis ends

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Extraordinary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) ended.

Report informs, the meeting, presided by Ogtay Asadov, ended with playing of Azerbaijani national anthem.

Notably, in the meeting, additions and amendments made to law 'On deposit insurance', 'On currency regulation', 'On public procurements', 'On customs tariff' as well as Tax Code and Administrative Offences Code. As well as draft law 'On full insurance of deposits' adopted at first reading.