 Top
    Close photo mode

    Extraordinary meeting of Milli Majlis ends

    Meeting, presided by Ogtay Asadov, ended with playing Azerbaijani national anthem

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Extraordinary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) ended.

    Report informs, the meeting, presided by Ogtay Asadov, ended with playing of Azerbaijani national anthem.

    Notably, in the meeting, additions and amendments made to law 'On deposit insurance', 'On currency regulation', 'On public procurements', 'On customs tariff' as well as Tax Code and Administrative Offences Code. As well as draft law 'On full insurance of deposits' adopted at first reading. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi