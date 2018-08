Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Expenses for provision of former presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan and their family members forecasted to increase in the state budget for next year.

Report informs, this is reflected in the 2018 state budget draft.

The funds for the next year are 304,891 AZN. This is more by 1,873 AZN than in 2017.

Notably, 303,018 AZN allocated to the mentioned field this year.