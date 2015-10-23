Expanded meeting of Judicial-Legal Council was held

Chairman of the Supreme Court Ramiz Rzayev pointed to typical drawbacks of judges

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ An expanded session of the Judicial Council with participation of leaders and judicial associations and judges was held.

Report was told in the court.

Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council Fikrat Mammadov noted intensive development of Azerbaijan and achievement of success in all spheres under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.It was stressed that purposeful reforms to improve the efficiency of justice, in particular, improving accessibility and creation of new courts, and strengthening independence of the judiciary have had a significant impact on efficiency of justice.

The meeting highlighted the role of modernization of judicial infrastructure, as well as affected by complex activities carried out in this sector.It was reported that only through joint projects with World Bank new modern buildings for 11 courts were built, about 40 court buildings designed in accordance with advanced standards, and now construction of 10 such buildings has begun.