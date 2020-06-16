​Exemplary public beach opened in Baku

An exemplary public beach has been created near the Shikh beach in Sabayil district in Baku as part of an initiative of the head of the International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union Leyla Aliyeva; Report says citing AzerTag.

The public beach has an area of 5 hectares. The nearby area was cleaned and redeveloped, with beach parasols, changing rooms, showers and summer houses, football pitches, and volleyball courts built. Several benches, hammocks, and litter bins are available along the beaches to ensure reasonable rest and leisure for the city residents.

In line with the requirements of the quarantine, remedial, and preventive measures were taken on the beach, barriers were built across the area to allow people to keep their social distance. Moreover, disinfection dispensers and also warning signs for quarantine and safety rules, as well as cleanliness, were installed.

IDEA Public Union urges everyone to strictly follow the requirements of the quarantine regime, sanitary and hygienic rules, and keep beaches clean, not to pollute the environment, and to make sure that there is no trash left behind.

The IDEA aims to restore and preserve the country’s biodiversity, ensure sustainable development, promote green economy and application of eco-friendly technologies, and contribute to the ecological balance through expanding green spaces and tackling pollution.