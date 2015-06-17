Ex-President of Azerbaijan: We demonstrate our success to the world by means of events like the I European Games

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I appreciate the First European Games is helding in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan demonstrates its success to the world by means of such events. President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva are carrying out great works in this direction."

Report informs, Azerbaijani former president Ayaz Mutallibov stated.

The former president said that the construction of big stadiums and palaces is the indicator of economic power in Azerbaijan: "The athletes, politicians, tourists who arrived in Azerbaijan due to the European Games, saw that our country is developing, great work is being done. Everything is clear, it cannot be denied."

A.Mutallibov also commented on positions of western countries about Azerbaijan on the eve of the First European Games. He noted that the evil-wishers of Azerbaijan mobilized their forces and put pressure on Baku: "Nevertheless, our country honorably managed the issue. We proved to the world that Azerbaijan is one of the developing countries. European countries' pressure is normal situation. This pressure is not due to Leyla Yunus or Khadija Ismayilova. The Azerbaijani people are well aware of those people.

You know that Azerbaijan was a weak country when it signed oil contracts with foreign companies. The foreign policy was adapted to the economic policy during strengthening process of the country. Azerbaijan has also its economic interests. As the foreign policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev adapts to the economic interests nowadays, the country is exposed to the pressure of the West. European countries' position on Azerbaijan is biased. These countries are not pleased with the growth Azerbaijani economic, political and military power. It is time to put an end to such things. We cannot move on with the dictate of someone else."

The former president said that the Azerbaijani community highly appreciated the first European Games: "You know that the Support Movement of the country's intellectuals, was created for the first European Games. The campaign was widely promoted in social networks. It shows that the community appraised highly holding the European Games in Azerbaijan. However, Some domestic political jokers tried to cast a shadow on this work. 5-10 persons gathering around those people, express negative opinions on the European Games. Have a look, the Armenians and some domestic politicians boycotted the European Games. In fact, it must be on the contrary. The people wanted to hold the Games. Imagine, Jamil Hasanli and others repeated what the Armenians said. Therefore, the people will not go after these persons."

A.Mutallibov noted that he could not watch the opening ceremony of the First European Games lively due to the health problems: "Unfortunately, I could not watch the opening ceremony at the stadium. However, I watched it on TV. It was magnificent."