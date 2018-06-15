Etibar Najafov: "Multiculturalism policy collapsed in some Western countries"

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The policy of multiculturalism has collapsed in some Western countries in modern world. However Azerbaijan has achieved great success in regulating ethnic-cultural diversity through this policy."

Report informs, this was told by Etibar Najafov, Head of the Department of Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs of the Presidential Administration.

Head of the department said that, the main indicator of this is the absence of any conflict or disorder in ethnic, religious and racial grounds in Azerbaijan: "The Republic of Azerbaijan offers a model of effective multiculturalism than the Western states, where even multiculturalism was formed. As President Ilham Aliyev notes, Azerbaijan is known as the center of multiculturalism in the world. The rare role of Azerbaijan is highly appreciated around world".

Najafov stressed that ethnic and cultural diversity in Azerbaijan is regulated by multiculturalism policy.