Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The decree No 325 dated 8 October 2014 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan “On composition of the board of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Republic” was changed.

Report informs, decree was signed by prime minister Artur Rasizade.

According to document, new board of the Ministry of Energy has been approved and the board members of the ministry increased from 4 to 9.

The resolution comes into effect from today.