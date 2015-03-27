Employees of the Ministry of National Security awarded - LIST

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the Ministry of National Security of Azerbaijan were awarded due to the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on awarding them with high military ranks.

Report informs, according to the order, the following titles were given to the employees of the Ministry of National Security as below:

Higher military rank of Lieutenant-General

Major-General Alasgarov Veli Memish ogly

Major-General Aliyev Elchin Ersalan ogly

Major General Vahabov Farhad Husein ogly

Higher military rank of Major General

Colonel Allahguliyev Vugar Zulfugar ogly

The Head of State also signed an order on awarding the group of employees of the Ministry of National Security. According to the order, for ensuring national security, preventing intelligence activities of foreign intelligence agencies in country, combating international terrorism and transnational organized crime, , the following officers of the Ministry of National Security were awarded as below:

3rd grade "Glory" Order

Major-General Chovdarov Akif Teymurkhan ogly

Colonel Mahmudzade Elshad Bilal ogly

"For the Motherland" medal

Lieutenant-Colonel Agakishiyev Vahid Balazayir ogly

Medical service colonel Aliyev Rufat Yashar ogly

Lieutenant Farajov Beytulla Niyazi ogly

Major Ibayev Zabil Nasir ogly

Justice Major Mammadov Yasin Seyfulla ogly

Colonel Sadigov Mahir Ibrahim ogly

Major-General Sultanov Shahin Sultan ogly

"Bravery Medal"

Junior Sergeant Asadov Amal Mahammadali ogly

Lieutenant Mahmudov Jeyhun Alekper ogly

Captain Movsumov Azer Adil ogly

"For Military Merit Medal"

Major Abbasov Movlud Hasangulu ogly

Captain Agaverdiyev Parviz Yagub ogly

Captain Jabbarov Turaj Vagif ogly

Colonel Ibrahimov Mursal Gorkhmaz ogly

Captain Guliyev Bahruz Yusif ogly

Captain Rzayev Tural Mammad ogly

Lieutenant Colonel Seyidov Javid Mirjafar ogly

In addition, Igor Leonidovich Karimov was awarded with a title of "Honoured Engineer" due to the order of President Ilham Aliyev. According to the order, Igor Leonidovich Karimov was awarded for contribution to the field of engineering at the Ministry of National Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan.