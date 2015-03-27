Employees of the Ministry of National Security awarded - LIST

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the Ministry of National Security of Azerbaijan were awarded due to the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on awarding them with high military ranks.
Report informs, according to the order, the following titles were given to the employees of the Ministry of National Security as below:
Higher military rank of Lieutenant-General
Major-General Alasgarov Veli Memish ogly
Major-General Aliyev Elchin Ersalan ogly
Major General Vahabov Farhad Husein ogly
Higher military rank of Major General
Colonel Allahguliyev Vugar Zulfugar ogly
The Head of State also signed an order on awarding the group of employees of the Ministry of National Security. According to the order, for ensuring national security, preventing intelligence activities of foreign intelligence agencies in country, combating international terrorism and transnational organized crime, , the following officers of the Ministry of National Security were awarded as below:
3rd grade "Glory" Order
Major-General Chovdarov Akif Teymurkhan ogly
Colonel Mahmudzade Elshad Bilal ogly
"For the Motherland" medal
Lieutenant-Colonel Agakishiyev Vahid Balazayir ogly
Medical service colonel Aliyev Rufat Yashar ogly
Lieutenant Farajov Beytulla Niyazi ogly
Major Ibayev Zabil Nasir ogly
Justice Major Mammadov Yasin Seyfulla ogly
Colonel Sadigov Mahir Ibrahim ogly
Major-General Sultanov Shahin Sultan ogly
"Bravery Medal"
Junior Sergeant Asadov Amal Mahammadali ogly
Lieutenant Mahmudov Jeyhun Alekper ogly
Captain Movsumov Azer Adil ogly
"For Military Merit Medal"
Major Abbasov Movlud Hasangulu ogly
Captain Agaverdiyev Parviz Yagub ogly
Captain Jabbarov Turaj Vagif ogly
Colonel Ibrahimov Mursal Gorkhmaz ogly
Captain Guliyev Bahruz Yusif ogly
Captain Rzayev Tural Mammad ogly
Lieutenant Colonel Seyidov Javid Mirjafar ogly
In addition, Igor Leonidovich Karimov was awarded with a title of "Honoured Engineer" due to the order of President Ilham Aliyev. According to the order, Igor Leonidovich Karimov was awarded for contribution to the field of engineering at the Ministry of National Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
