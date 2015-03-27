 Top
    Employees of the Ministry of National Security awarded - LIST

    President Ilham Aliyev signed an order

    Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the Ministry of National Security of Azerbaijan were awarded due to the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on awarding them with high military ranks.

    Report informs, according to the order, the following titles were given to the employees of the Ministry of National Security as below:

    Higher military rank of Lieutenant-General

    Major-General Alasgarov Veli Memish ogly

    Major-General Aliyev Elchin Ersalan ogly

    Major General Vahabov Farhad Husein ogly

    Higher military rank of Major General

    Colonel Allahguliyev Vugar Zulfugar ogly

    The Head of State also signed an order on awarding the group of employees of the Ministry of National Security. According to the order, for ensuring national security, preventing intelligence activities of foreign intelligence agencies in country, combating international terrorism and transnational organized crime, , the following officers of the Ministry of National Security were awarded as below:

    3rd grade "Glory" Order

    Major-General Chovdarov Akif Teymurkhan ogly 

    Colonel Mahmudzade Elshad Bilal ogly

    "For the Motherland" medal

    Lieutenant-Colonel Agakishiyev Vahid Balazayir ogly

    Medical service colonel Aliyev Rufat Yashar ogly

    Lieutenant Farajov Beytulla Niyazi ogly

    Major Ibayev Zabil Nasir ogly

    Justice Major Mammadov Yasin Seyfulla ogly

    Colonel Sadigov Mahir Ibrahim ogly

    Major-General Sultanov Shahin Sultan ogly

    "Bravery Medal"

    Junior Sergeant Asadov Amal Mahammadali ogly

    Lieutenant Mahmudov Jeyhun Alekper ogly

    Captain Movsumov Azer Adil ogly

    "For Military Merit Medal"

    Major Abbasov Movlud Hasangulu ogly

    Captain Agaverdiyev Parviz Yagub ogly

    Captain Jabbarov Turaj Vagif ogly

    Colonel Ibrahimov Mursal Gorkhmaz ogly

    Captain Guliyev Bahruz Yusif ogly

    Captain Rzayev Tural Mammad ogly

    Lieutenant Colonel Seyidov Javid Mirjafar ogly

    In addition, Igor Leonidovich Karimov was awarded with a title of "Honoured Engineer" due to the order of President Ilham Aliyev. According to the order, Igor Leonidovich Karimov was awarded for contribution to the field of engineering at the Ministry of National Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 

