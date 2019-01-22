 Top

Ambassador Eleonora Huseynova dies

© Report

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Eleonora Huseynova has died.

Report informs that she died at the age of 72.

Notably, Huseynova was born in Baku in 1947. She was the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the French Republic in 1994-2004, and a Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to UNESCO in 2004-2013. She has been the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary till her death.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Other news from category

Other News>

Last added

All news


Orphus sistemi