Ambassador Eleonora Huseynova dies

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Eleonora Huseynova has died.

Report informs that she died at the age of 72.

Notably, Huseynova was born in Baku in 1947. She was the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the French Republic in 1994-2004, and a Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to UNESCO in 2004-2013. She has been the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary till her death.