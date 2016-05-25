Tomorrow starts campaign of candidates for re-election for Agdash constituency No. 90

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ From May 26 to begin the agitation campaign of the candidates registered in another election for Agdash constituency No 90.

Report informs, registered candidates, their authorized representatives and lawyers, candidates of political parties that have been registered, blocs of political parties, their authorized representatives and lawyers may engage in election campaigning.

Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to hold parliamentary reelection on Agdash constituency No.90 on June 18, 2016.

In the CEC meeting on November 17, results of the elections in Agdash constituency No.90 have been annulled under appeal of the candidates nominated at that constituency.

Leading candidate on the constituency No.90 was Chingiz Asadullayev, IV convocation Milli Majlis MP, Chairman of Supervisory Board of 'AGBank'.