Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Colonel General Elchin Guliyev was appointed Chief of the State Border Service.

According to the order, Elchin Isagha Guliyev appointed Chief of the State Border Service.

Notably, earlier, E.Guliyev served as a Chief of the State Border Service and Commander of the Border Troops.