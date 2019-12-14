Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan: Number of political parties reached 9

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/d45952269cbe8f45bc7b2a59877e80f5/4cbde7e5-9904-4fe2-bc2d-03c9639fd9c9_292.jpg

The Central Election Commission (CEC) today reviewed the appeal of the registration of authorized representatives of six political parties to take part in the extraordinary parliamentary elections.

Report informs, authorized representatives of the Great Order Party, Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, National Revival Movement Party, Azerbaijan National Independence Party, Azerbaijan Democratic Party and Great Azerbaijan Party have been registered .