    Duration of review the applications at customs offices reduced in Azerbaijan

    Cabinet made a decree to makes changes to the rules On placement of goods under customs procedure of outward processing

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers made a decree on changes to the rules "On placement of goods under the customs procedure of outward processing". 

    Report informs that the decree was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zadeh.

    According to the decree, the duration of consideration of submitted application by customs authorities was reduced. Thus, the submitted application will be reviewed by the customs offices within two working days.

    In the past this period covered three working days.

