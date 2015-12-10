Drink driving penalty to increase in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Penalties due to the use of alcohol, drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogue, or other strong-effect matters while driving increased in Azerbaijan.

Report informs it is planned in amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences (CAO).

So that, penalties due to the use of alcohol, drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogue, or other strong-effect matters while driving will increase from 300 AZN to 400 AZN or Six-month to one-year suspension of driving privilege.