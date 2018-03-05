Documents of 202 people deprived from Azerbaijani citizenship sent to courts

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ The State Migration Service has made reasonable conclusions about 202 people deprived of citizenship of Azerbaijan due to religious extremist activities and documents collected for consideration were sent to the relevant courts.

Report informs, says the 2017 report of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Notably, the report of the Cabinet of Ministers was submitted to the Milli Majlis.

The document will be discussed at the plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament, March 16.