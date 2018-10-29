Disciplinary proceedings against six judges launched in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of Judicial-Legal Council has been held by the chairmanship of Fikrat Mammadov, Report informs citing the Council.

At the meeting, the current position of the ruling judges was thoroughly analyzed in order to fill the vacancies in the Supreme and Appellate Courts, and the President was asked about the promotion of judges who had a positive assessment and professionalism during their activity.

The indicated proposals were appreciated by the President of the country and a presentation was submitted to Milli Majlis on the appointment of these candidates.

It was also noted that the work of 71 judges appointed by the new rules in 2013 was studied due to the termination of preliminary authority period, documents, materials and information that characterized their activities were collected. By evaluating the activity of these judges it was emphasized that proposals were made to extend the terms of office of those judges who are worthy of their responsibilities.

The principal attitude towards the violation of the requirements of the law was raised at the meeting, and 6 disciplinary proceedings have been launched against 6 judges.