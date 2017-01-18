Director of Center: We unable to operate 2 987 eye disease patients amid restrictions

Baku. 18 January.REPORT.AZ/ We are unable to operate 2 987 patients as brining of corneal tissues to Azerbaijan has been restricted. They should be operated, because if no surgery in time, they will lose ability to see".

Report informs, Elmar Gasimov, Director of the National Ophthalmology Center named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva said addressing meeting of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) Health Committee.

He noted that elimination of this restriction can be a positive factor: "70% of these patients are young. There are certain organizations receive patients and send them abroad. Complications arise after their arrival in the country as these patients should be examined".

E.Gasimov stated that Azerbaijan carries out these operations free of charge.

Deputy Chairman of the parliament's Health Committee Musa Guliyev said that corneal tissue can also be taken from those who died, however, special clinics must operate in this field: "Restriction in this regard should be eliminated. The Customs Code should be amended as these tissues cannot be scanned at custom control units. The tissues lose their function after being scanned".

Chairman of the Committee Ahliman Amiraslanov noted that the restriction should be removed.